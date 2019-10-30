Turkey says YPG withdrawal not complete; joint patrols start Friday

ANKARA - Kurdish YPG militia had not completed its withdrawal to at least 30 km away from the Turkish border in northeast Syria, Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday despite assurances from Russia that they had left.



Turkey reserves the right to launch another operation against the YPG in the area, Erdogan said. He added that Ankara and Moscow will begin joint patrols in Syria within a strip 7 km from the border as of Friday.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });