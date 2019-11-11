Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Turkey says it deports U.S. militant, will soon send 7 Germans - Anadolu

By REUTERS
November 11, 2019 11:04
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Turkey has deported an American foreign fighter and will soon deport another seven Germans, a spokesman for the interior ministry was quoted as saying on Monday after state media said Ankara began repatriation of captured Islamic State militants.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu had warned last week that Ankara would begin to send back Islamic State militants to their home countries on Monday even if their citizenships have been revoked.

"One American foreign terrorist fighter whose proceedings are completed has been deported," ministry spokesman Ismail Catakli was quoted as saying by the state-run Anadolu news agency.



"Travel plans for seven foreign terrorist fighters of German origin at deportation centers have been completed, they will be deported on Nov. 14," he added.


