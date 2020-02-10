The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Turkey says it hit 115 Syrian targets after attacks on soldiers

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 10, 2020 19:14
ANKARA - Turkish forces have hit 115 Syrian government targets and destroyed 101 of them in retaliation for an attack that killed five Turkish soldiers in Syria's rebel-held northwest, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Monday.
The ministry said Turkish forces would continue to retaliate any attacks on its troops, which have observation posts in the far northwest of Syria. Earlier, the ministry said Syrian forces had killed five Turkish soldiers, among thousands deployed there to help stem a Syrian offensive to retake the last rebel stronghold in the country after nearly nine years of civil war."Up to now, 115 (Syrian) regime targets were immediately fired upon, and 101 regime elements were neutralized according to initial information from various sources," the ministry said in a statement. "It was found that three tanks and two mortar positions were destroyed, while one helicopter was also hit."
Two police officers shot at Arkansas Walmart; one suspect dead
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 08:07 PM
IDF arrests Palestinian terrorist who threw Molotov bottle in Hebron
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/10/2020 08:00 PM
Plea bargain with supermodel Bar Refaeli over tax fraud signed
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/10/2020 07:42 PM
Hong Kong to evacuate building where two patients with coronavirus live
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 07:39 PM
New York sues Trump administration over traveler programs
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 07:38 PM
Turkey to Russia: Attacks on Turkish posts in Syria must stop immediately
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 07:30 PM
Stabbing attack in Manchester, two people injured at Piccadilly Gardens
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/10/2020 07:23 PM
World Health Organization experts arrive in China for coronavirus probe
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 06:28 PM
Israel returns the remains of a refugee to Syria
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/10/2020 04:57 PM
22-year-old youth stabbed to death in Ashdod
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/10/2020 04:25 PM
If Soleimani wanted to kill Americans it would have been easy - Rouhani
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 04:21 PM
United States to extend waiver for Iraq to import Iranian energy
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 03:36 PM
Former North Korean diplomat to run in South Korea's general election
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 03:16 PM
Four more patients test positive for coronavirus in England
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/10/2020 12:15 PM
Yair Lapid: Trump’s plan has a lot of opportunities for the Palesti
