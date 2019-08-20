Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Turkey says it will not move military observation post in Syria

By REUTERS
August 20, 2019 14:30
ISTANBUL - Turkey will not move the military observation post in northwest Syria that a convoy was trying to reach when it came under attack, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

An air strike on the Turkish military convoy on Monday killed three civilians as it was heading south towards the observation point, Turkey's defense ministry said.

The convoy had been sent to keep open supply routes, ensure the safety of the observation post and protect civilians after an offensive by the Syrian army in the region, the defense ministry said.


