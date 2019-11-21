NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey says talking with Russia over Kurdish YPG in northeast Syria

ANKARA - Turkey is discussing with Russia how to address the continued presence of Kurdish YPG militants in areas covered by an agreement between the two countries, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.
Ankara halted its incursion against the YPG last month after agreeing with Moscow for the YPG to pull out of a swathe of land east of the Euphrates river, as well as the towns of Tel Rifat and Manbij, west of the river.Turkey has complained that the withdrawal has not been completed, and threatened to resume its offensive. But Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that it was almost done, and added that Ankara had assured Moscow that it did not plan to launch a new military operation.
Akar said that Russia told Turkey on Oct. 29 that 34,000 militants and more than 3,200 heavy weapons were removed from a 30-km deep strip of land in Syria on the Turkish border.
"Findings to the contrary are being discussed with the Russian Federation," Akar told a parliamentary commission.
Akar said Turkey had determined that the YPG was still present in the Manbij region "wearing the clothes of the (Syrian government) regime elements," and had asked Russia to address the issue. Talks with Russia on increasing patrols in Tel Rifat were ongoing, he said.
Turkey and Russia have backed opposing sides in Syria's eight-year civil war but they have worked together on several fronts to broker deals between President Bashar al-Assad's forces, supported by Moscow, and the opposition, backed by Turkey.
The two countries agreed in 2018 to establish a de-escalation zone in Idlib region of northwest Syria. Idlib is the last remaining major rebel stronghold and is home to some three million Syrians, some of whom fled violence in other parts of the country.
Despite the agreement, fighting has continued in Idlib. An attack by Syrian government forces on Wednesday killed at least 15 at a displaced persons camp, rescue workers said. [nL8N2806E8
Akar said on Thursday that a permanent ceasefire could be established in Idlib when government forces withdraw behind the lines previously agreed with Russia.
Likud Sources: Netanyahu pushing to cancel primaries for party leadership
  • By ANA BERSKY/MAARIV
  • 11/21/2019 11:15 AM
China slams U.S., vows to never let Hong Kong's stability be destroyed
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 10:58 AM
German Ambassador: Pompeo's statement does not change international law
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/21/2019 10:50 AM
Lapid to remain head of Yesh Atid until the election for the 26th Knesset
  • By ERIC BENDER/MAARIV
  • 11/21/2019 10:26 AM
Pentagon denies allegations of U.S. troop withdrawal from Korean peninsul
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 09:43 AM
China to reach a 'phase one' trade deal with U.S.
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 09:29 AM
Netanyahu: "Ignoring personal attacks, calling for direct negotiations"
  • By ANA BERSKY/MAARIV
  • 11/21/2019 09:12 AM
Yair Lapid: Netanyahu was pushing for an election since day one
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/21/2019 09:12 AM
Police officer shot dead, another wounded in Detroit home invasion
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 08:45 AM
Johnson & Johnson loses pelvic mesh class action in Australia
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 05:59 AM
Pope Francis meeting Thai king, Buddhist patriarch in visit
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 05:36 AM
Sebastien likely to become hurricane on Thursday or Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 05:15 AM
Pentagon chief says unaware of any threat to pull U.S. troops from South Korea
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 04:34 AM
U.S. Navy moves to expel court-martialed SEAL commando after Trump restored his rank
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 03:35 AM
U.S. House committee votes down Republican subpoena request
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/21/2019 03:16 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by