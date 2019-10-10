Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Turkey says to be responsible for ISIS prisoners within 'safe zone'

By REUTERS
October 10, 2019 17:23
ANKARA -  Turkey will only be responsible for Islamic State prisoners that are located within the safe zone it aims to form in Syria after its military incursion, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Cavusoglu also said Turkey will ask countries from which the prisoners come to take them back. If not, Ankara will be responsible to hold them accountable, he added.


