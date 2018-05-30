May 30 2018
|
Sivan, 16, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Turkey says to go elsewhere if U.S. won't sell it F-35 jets

By REUTERS
May 30, 2018 10:21
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ANKARA - Turkey will meet its needs elsewhere if the United States does not allow it to procure Lockheed Martin's F-35 jets, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by broadcaster CNN Turk on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on a return flight from a visit to Germany, Cavusoglu also said that Turkey's ambassador to Washington, who had been recalled for consultations after Israeli forces killed Palestinian protesters in Gaza earlier this month, would return to Washington.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 30, 2018
Russia says foreign forces must quit Syria's southern border

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut