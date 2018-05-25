May 25 2018
|
Sivan, 11, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Turkey says to take every initiative to protect firms from U.S. sanctions

By REUTERS
May 25, 2018 11:59
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ANKARA - Turkey will take every initiative to protect its firms from US sanctions, Ankara's foreign ministry spokesman said on Friday, a day after the United States imposed sanctions on several Iranian and Turkish companies in a move targeting Iranian airlines.

Hami Aksoy also told a news conference that Turkey had fulfilled all requirements to procure Lockheed Martin's F-35 jets from the United States and that Ankara expected all sides to carry out their responsibilities.

A US Senate committee passed its version of a $716 billion defense policy bill on Thursday, including a measure to prevent Turkey from purchasing the F-35 jets.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 25, 2018
Movie producer Weinstein surrenders on sex assault charges

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut