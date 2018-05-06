May 07 2018
|
Iyar, 22, 5778
|
Turkey says will retaliate if U.S. halts weapons sales

By REUTERS
May 6, 2018 10:44
ANKARA, May 6 - Turkey will retaliate if the United States halts weapons sales to the country, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

In an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk, Cavusoglu said a proposal by lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives to temporarily halt weapons sales, including F-35 jets, to Turkey was wrong, illogical and not fitting of the alliance between the NATO allies.

U.S. lawmakers released details on Friday of a $717 billion annual defense policy bill, including efforts to compete with Russia and China and the measure on weapons sales to Turkey.


