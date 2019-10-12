Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Turkey says won't talk to terrorists even if Trump mediates with Kurds

By REUTERS
October 12, 2019 20:22
Breaking news

ISTANBUL - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu dismissed on Saturday an offer by US President Donald Trump to mediate between Ankara and Kurdish YPG forces to halt Turkey's incursion in Syria, according to the transcript of an interview with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

"We don't mediate, negotiate with terrorists. The only thing to be done is for these terrorists to lay down arms," Cavusoglu said. "We tried the political solution in Turkey in the past and we saw what happened."


