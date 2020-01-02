The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey to back Libya deployment bill but troops unlikely for now

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 2, 2020 14:40
Turkish lawmakers are set to back a bill on Thursday that allows troop deployment in Tripoli, but that is likely to begin with military support, training and drones in the air rather than boots on the ground.
President Tayyip Erdogan, whose ruling party's alliance has a majority but faces opposition to the plan in parliament, said last week Turkey would deploy troops in Libya to support Fayez al-Serraj's internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA).
The GNA has requested Turkish support as it fights off an offensive by General Khalifa Haftar's forces in the country's east that is backed by Russia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Jordan.
Analysts and officials say Ankara is unlikely to immediately send troops, but rather military advisers and equipment.
A senior Turkish official said last week Turkey may train Libyan soldiers in Turkey, and Reuters reported that Ankara is also considering sending allied Syrian fighters to Tripoli as part of the planned military support.
On Wednesday, Vice President Fuat Oktay said the bill served a symbolic role that Ankara hoped would be a "deterrent" to the parties, and that Turkey may not send troops if Haftar's forces halted their offensive and pulled back.
"The deployment will likely start with military advisers, increased (drones), and special operations that would work with the Libyan military," said Sinan Ulgen, a former Turkish diplomat who is chairman of the think-tank Center for Economics and Foreign Policy Studies.
"The hope would be that the Turkish military may not itself be involved in military action," he said.
Erdogan's ruling AK Party and its nationalist allies are expected to back the legislation on Thursday despite opposition from the other major parties that say military support would cause Libya's conflict to spread across the region and endanger Turkey's safety.
Ankara signed a military cooperation accord with Tripoli in November and has said it would help prevent Libya sliding into "chaos." It is also meant to protect Turkish private investment in Libya and bolster Turkey's offshore energy claims in the Mediterranean.
But it could also put Turkey at odds with the other foreign players in Libya's war and in the region. The Arab League is the latest to warn against the deployment of foreign fighters in the North African country.
"Ankara sees its involvement in Libya as a symbol of its new status as a regional power," said Asli Aydintasbas, senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations. "The idea is, to be at the big table, you need to be present on the ground."
Ankara has already sent military supplies to the GNA despite a United Nations arms embargo, according to a U.N. report seen by Reuters.
Better drones from Turkey could help the GNA.
The U.N. said Haftar's Chinese-made drones, which were provided by the UAE and have a broad range, flew 800 air strikes until November, while the GNA's Turkish-made drones carried out 200.
Hillary Clinton appointed chancellor of Queen's University Belfast
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/02/2020 02:04 PM
Erdogan says up to 250,000 people fleeing from Syria's Idlib towards Turkey
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/02/2020 12:54 PM
US consulate warns employees as gun battles rock Mexican border city
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/02/2020 11:03 AM
Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits northeastern Iran - state TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/02/2020 08:05 AM
21 dead in Indonesia floods, landslides
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/02/2020 05:40 AM
Hasidic man assaulted during robbery in Brooklyn - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/02/2020 12:05 AM
Regev: Immunity is the obvious thing, confident Netanyahu will win
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/01/2020 09:55 PM
Netanyahu submits immunity request to Knesset Speaker
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/01/2020 09:46 PM
Knesset gears up to form committee to debate immunity request
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/01/2020 09:35 PM
Shas stands to gain a Ministry as Netanyahu sheds portfolios
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/01/2020 09:34 PM
Judge Melcer: Facebook, google, Twitter accepted my position
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/01/2020 09:12 PM
Stav Shaffir: Israelis now know why we have third elections, immunity
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/01/2020 09:00 PM
Otzma Yehudit: Immunity is not enough, French Law is needed
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/01/2020 08:58 PM
Yisrael Beiteinu: Re-form all Knesset committees, govt must be in check
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 01/01/2020 08:44 PM
Eight people killed in Syria army bombing in rebel-held Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/01/2020 08:11 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by