Turkey to have an observation area near Syria's Manbij -Erdogan

By REUTERS
October 24, 2019 22:09
ISTANBUL - Turkey agreed with Russia to have an observation area on the northwestern part of Syria's Manbij to protect the area, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

"We have requested an area of 5X19 (km) on the northwest of Manbij to protect the area. We reached an agreement on this with Russia ... it is like an observation post," Erdogan said,


