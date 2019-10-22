Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Turkey to resume northern Syria operation if U.S. does not keep promises

By REUTERS
October 22, 2019 11:27
ANKARA - Turkey will press on with its military operation in northeast Syria "with determination" after a U.S.-brokered ceasefire expires later on Tuesday if promises given by Washington have not been kept, President Tayyip Erdogan said.

Turkey says all Kurdish YPG militia forces must leave a "safe zone" it wants to establish along a section of its border with Syria. Ankara views the YPG as terrorists with links to Kurdish insurgents operating in southeast Turkey.Speaking ahead of an official visit to Russia, Erdogan also said he would discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin how a Syrian constitutional committee that is due to meet in late October can make concrete progress.


