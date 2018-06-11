June 11 2018
|
Sivan, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Turkey will drain 'terror swamp' in Iraq's Qandil, Erdogan says

By REUTERS
June 11, 2018 14:53
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ISTANBUL - Turkey will drain the "terror swamp" in northern Iraq's Qandil region, just as it cleansed Syria's Afrin and other regions of Kurdish fighters, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Turkey will continue to carry out operations on Kurdish militants camps in the Qandil mountains, Erdogan said at a rally, after the Turkish army said over the weekend it hit 14 targets belonging to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in the region.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 11, 2018
Liberman wishes Trump success in North Korea summit

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut