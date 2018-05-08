May 09 2018
Turkey will keep trading with Iran, not accountable to other

By REUTERS
May 8, 2018 21:47
ANKARA - Turkey will continue its trade with Iran as much as possible and will not be answerable to anyone else, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said on Tuesday, as US President Donald Trump said the United States was withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

"From now on, we will carry out our trade with Iran, within the possible framework, until the end, and we will not give account to anyone for this," Zeybekci said in an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk.


