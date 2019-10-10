Turkey would retaliate against any U.S. sanctions - minister

ANKARA - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu warned on Thursday that Turkey would retaliate if the United States imposed sanctions over its military incursion into northeast Syria, which is targeting Kurdish fighters backed by Washington.



Ankara could face sanctions under proposals put forward by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and a Democrat colleague, which would target President Tayyip Erdogan and top officials.

