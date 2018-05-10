May 11 2018
|
Iyar, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Turkey's Erdogan and Russia's Putin say U.S. wrong to quit Iran deal

By REUTERS
May 10, 2018 23:16
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ISTANBUL - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin agreed in a telephone call on Thursday that the United States had been wrong to withdraw from a big-power nuclear deal with Iran, a Turkish presidential source said.

They also discussed escalating tensions in Syria, the source said.

Trump said on Tuesday that the 2015 deal, which lifted sanctions on Iran in return for measures restricting its nuclear program, did not go far enough in removing the threat posed by Iran to the United States and its allies in the Middle East.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 10, 2018
UAE puts nine Iranian people and entities on terrorism list

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut