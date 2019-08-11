Turkey’s Erdogan calls Saudi king on Muslim holiday

Saudi King Salman received a phone call on Sunday from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of the Muslim celebration of Eid al-Adha, state news agency SPA said.



Relations between Riyadh and Ankara had deteriorated after the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the kingdom's Istanbul consulate last year by Saudi agents.



