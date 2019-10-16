Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Turkey's Erdogan may visit Russia by end of October - Kremlin sources

By REUTERS
October 16, 2019 09:19
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan may visit Russia for talks by the end of October, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Turkey launched a military operation in Syria's northeast last week. Russia, a close ally of Damascus, is a leading power broker in Syria. Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin late on Tuesday.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 16, 2019
Kuwait ruler Emir Sheikh Sabah has returned to Kuwait

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings