Turkey's Erdogan may visit Russia by end of October - Kremlin sources

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan may visit Russia for talks by the end of October, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.



Turkey launched a military operation in Syria's northeast last week. Russia, a close ally of Damascus, is a leading power broker in Syria. Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin late on Tuesday.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });