Turkey's Erdogan may visit Russia by end of October - Kremlin sources

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan may visit Russia for talks by the end of October, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Turkey launched a military operation in Syria's northeast last week. Russia, a close ally of Damascus, is a leading power broker in Syria. Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin late on Tuesday.
