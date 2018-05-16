May 16 2018
Erdogan says Turkey will not allow Israel to steal Jerusalem from Palestinians

ANKARA - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the United Nations had "collapsed" in the face of events in Gaza where Israeli forces killed 60 Palestinian protesters on Monday as the United States relocated its Israel embassy to Jerusalem.

Speaking at a dinner, Erdogan said Ankara was pressing members of the UN Security Council to be more active and said his chief of staff and foreign ministry were working to evacuate the injured from Gaza.

Turkey would not allow Israel to steal Jerusalem from Palestinians, he said.


