Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 126 to 1,769 -health minister
By REUTERS
APRIL 17, 2020 18:22
Turkey's confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease increased by 4,353 in the past 24 hours, and 126 more people have died, taking the death toll to 1,769, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday.
The total number of cases in the country stood at 78,546, he said. A total of 8,631 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and the number of tests carried out over the past 24 hours came to 40,270, the minister said.
