Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 277, with 15,679 total cases

By REUTERS  
APRIL 1, 2020 20:26
Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak increased by 63 to 277 on Tuesday, its highest rise yet, while the number of confirmed cases from the disease rose by 2,148 to 15,679, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.
Speaking to reporters in Ankara, Koca said 14,396 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out in Turkey to 106,799 since the outbreak began. He said Turkey would conduct 20,000-25,000 tests per day next week and then reach 30,000 tests shortly after.
Koca also said the outbreak had reached all 81 provinces in Turkey and added that 60% of cases were seen in Istanbul. Koca said that the western coastal province of Izmir and Ankara were the provinces with most cases after Istanbul.
Second Prime Minister residency reported issue between Gantz, Netanyahu
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/01/2020 08:32 PM
Public Enemy split with Flavor Flav was a hoax, group now says
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 08:29 PM
Trump warns Iran, proxies against attacking US in Iraq
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 08:22 PM
CDC reports 186,101 coronavirus cases, 3,603 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 08:20 PM
25th Israeli dies of coronavirus- 66-year-old man
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/01/2020 08:13 PM
Egypt's health sector races to scale up coronavirus readiness
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 08:09 PM
Worldwide coronavirus deaths cross 43,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 08:08 PM
Putin grants government emergency powers to fight coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 08:02 PM
'Rise in new coronavirus cases in UK is concerning'
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 07:58 PM
Brazil confirms first indigenous coronavirus case in the Amazon
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 07:14 PM
24th Israeli dies of coronavirus - 66-year-old woman
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/01/2020 07:01 PM
Wimbledon canceled due to coronavirus pandemic
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 06:52 PM
Canada coronavirus cases rise to 9,017 on April 1, from 7,708 on March 31
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/01/2020 06:41 PM
Netanyahu to be released from isolation on Wednesday evening
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/01/2020 06:40 PM
Special government committee to aid elderly during COVID-19 formed
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 04/01/2020 05:39 PM
