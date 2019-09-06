Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Turkish-U.S. land patrols in Syria to start on Sept. 8

September 6, 2019 17:12
 Joint military land patrols by Turkish and U.S. forces in northeast Syria are planned to start on Sept. 8, state-owned Anadolu news agency quoted Defence Minister Hulusi Akar as saying on Friday.

The two NATO allies are working to establish what Turkey says will be a "safe zone" along the border in northeast Syria - a region mainly controlled by Kurdish YPG forces - and have conducted multiple joint helicopter patrols over the area.


