Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Turkish court prohibits 136 websites - report

By REUTERS
August 6, 2019 22:19
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ISTANBUL - A Turkish court has banned 136 websites and social media accounts mainly belonging to organizations and people critical of President Tayyip Erdogan's government, a monitoring group said on Tuesday, fueling criticism of state censorship.

Bianet, a foreign-supported group focused on rights, said its site was among those affected by the July 16 ruling which it said it became aware of by "coincidence." Others included critical news websites and pro-Kurdish social media accounts.Reuters could not independently verify the ruling, which was published online by Bianet, and neither court nor government officials could be immediately reached for comment.

It was unclear when the ban, which cited national security concerns, was meant to take effect.

Turkish-based internet users could access some of the sites on the list, but at least five appeared blocked.

Critics say Erdogan has undermined democracy and human rights in Turkey, but the government denies that, saying it has acted justifiably against threats from militants at home and abroad, including a 2016 coup attempt.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 6, 2019
Two Palestinians arrested under suspicion of rape involving a 7-year-old

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings