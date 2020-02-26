The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Turkish defense ministry says two soldiers killed in air strikes in Syria

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 26, 2020 23:50
 ISTANBUL- Turkey's Defence Ministry said early on Thursday that two of its soldiers were killed and two others wounded in an air strike on Turkish forces in Syria's Idlib region.
It said the Turkish military opened fire on Syrian government targets in response. The ministry said that according to various sources in the region 114 members of the Syrian forces were "neutralized."
Middle East countries close flight path due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/27/2020 01:19 AM
Romania confirms first case of coronavirus - health minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 11:56 PM
Mexican port denies cruise ship permission to dock over coronavirus fears
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 11:09 PM
Norway confirms country's first coronavirus case
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 10:45 PM
Qatar orders evacuation of its citizens and Kuwait's from Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 10:40 PM
State Dept: US targets Iranian-backed militia active in Iraq
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 10:39 PM
Iraq bans public gatherings, issues travel bans amid coronavirus fears
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 10:23 PM
New York monitoring 83 people for possible coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 09:30 PM
16-year-old girl injured in sled accident at Mount Hermon
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/26/2020 09:16 PM
FDA: 3-month estimate for coronavirus vaccine human trials 'too aggressiv
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 08:09 PM
Gantz to Netanyahu: You're unworthy of being Prime Minister
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/26/2020 08:07 PM
Coronavirus epidemic beginning in Germany – German health minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 07:22 PM
Iranian rep. says people should visit Qom holy site despite coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/26/2020 07:16 PM
Brazil confirms first coronavirus case in Latin America
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 06:45 PM
White House not considering appointing coronavirus 'czar' – report
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/26/2020 06:44 PM
