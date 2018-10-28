Turkish forces bombarded Kurdish YPG militia positions east of Euphrates

Breaking news.
Turkish forces bombarded Kurdish YPG militia positions on the eastern shore of the Euphrates River in northern Syria, state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Sunday.
The move comes two days after President Tayyip Erdogan issued what he said was a "final warning" to those who would endanger Turkey's borders, saying Ankara was determined to focus its attention on Syrian Kurdish fighters east of the Euphrates.
The bombardment targeted the Zor Magar area to the west of northern Syria's Ayn al-Arab region and was aimed at preventing "terrorist activities," Anadolu reported.
Turkey considers the YPG militia a terrorist organization and an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has led an insurgency in Turkey for more than three decades.
Turkey carried out an offensive against YPG forces in northern Syria's Afrin region earlier this year.
The YPG took control of large areas of northeast Syria in 2012 as government forces pulled out to fight rebels in the west.
