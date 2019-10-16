Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Turkish foreign minister, U.S. national security adviser to meet in Ankara

By REUTERS
October 16, 2019 12:32
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will meet with U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien at 1245 GMT in Ankara on Wednesday, Turkey's foreign ministry said, as Turkey pressed on with its military operation in northeastern Syria.

O'Brien will be visiting Ankara as part of a delegation led by Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who will hold talks with President Tayyip Erdogan about Turkey's offensive in northeastern Syria on Thursday.


