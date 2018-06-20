Turkish military says killed 10 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq

ISTANBUL - The Turkish military carried out air strikes in northern Iraq's Avasin-Basyan and Sinat Haftanin areas on Wednesday, killing 10 Kurdish militants there, it said in a statement.



Weapons storages and shelters were destroyed as a result of the air strikes, the military said on Twitter. Ankara has recently stepped up warnings of a potential ground offensive into northern Iraq's Qandil region, where high-ranking Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) members are believed to be located.



Share on facebook Share on twitter