June 20 2018
|
Tammuz, 7, 5778
|
Turkish military says killed 10 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq

By REUTERS
June 20, 2018 16:47
ISTANBUL - The Turkish military carried out air strikes in northern Iraq's Avasin-Basyan and Sinat Haftanin areas on Wednesday, killing 10 Kurdish militants there, it said in a statement.

Weapons storages and shelters were destroyed as a result of the air strikes, the military said on Twitter. Ankara has recently stepped up warnings of a potential ground offensive into northern Iraq's Qandil region, where high-ranking Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) members are believed to be located.


