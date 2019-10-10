Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Turkish minister says France's Macron wants to divide Syria

By REUTERS
October 10, 2019 20:02
  Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday accused French President Emmanuel Macron of wanting to divide Syria, after France criticized Ankara's military operation against Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria.

World powers, including Turkey's Western allies, fear its incursion into northeast Syria runs the risk of Islamic State prisoners escaping from camps amid the chaos.

Cavusoglu made the comments at an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk.


