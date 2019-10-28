Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Turkish official cites 'intense' coordination with U.S. on Baghdadi op.

By REUTERS
October 28, 2019 12:39
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ISTANBUL - Turkey's military was in intense coordination with U.S. counterparts on the night that U.S. special forces conducted a mission to kill Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northwest Syria, a presidential spokesman said on Monday.

"Our military and intelligence units were in contact with their American counterparts on this issue and they coordinated. Especially...the night when the operation was conducted, we can say there was intense diplomacy between our military authorities," Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told reporters."A terrorist organization nesting in Syria, near our border, or any other region, is not something we can accept," he added.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 28, 2019
Netanyahu: Iran working to produce missiles to hit whole Middle East

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings