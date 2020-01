Turkey's parliament on Thursday passed a bill that allows troop deployment to Libya, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said, paving the way for increased military cooperation despite criticism from opposition lawmakers.Sentop said the legislation passed with an 325-184 vote in the parliament, where President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party and its nationalist allies hold a majority. All major opposition parties in the assembly voted against the bill.

I Accept

We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies