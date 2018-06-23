June 23 2018
|
Tammuz, 10, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Turkish police detain 47 suspected coup supporters

By REUTERS
June 23, 2018 12:02
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

ISTANBUL - Turkish police have detained 47 people in an operation targeting alleged supporters within the army of a network accused by Ankara of orchestrating a failed military coup two years ago, private broadcaster CNN Turk said on Saturday.

The operation, which began on Tuesday, targeted 124 people accused of being followers of US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, CNN Turk said.

Ankara accuses Gulen of being behind the abortive putsch on July 15, 2016, a charge he denies.

The suspects were said to have operated as religious guides for high-ranking military personnel, it said. The operation, which focused on the central Turkish city of Konya and was spread over 31 provinces, comes ahead of Sunday's presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey.

Turkey has detained 160,000 people and dismissed nearly the same number of state employees since the coup attempt, the UN human rights office said in March. Of that number, more than 50,000 have been formally charged and kept in jail during trial.

Critics of President Tayyip Erdogan say he has used the failed putsch as a pretext to quash dissent. Turkey says the measures are necessary to combat threats to national security.

Erdogan, who has dominated Turkish politics for a decade and a half, is tipped to win the presidential election but possibly only in a run-off set for early July, opinion polls suggest.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 23, 2018
Eritrea condemns attack at Ethiopia rally

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut