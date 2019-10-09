Turkish troops start land offensive in northeast Syria- defense ministry

ANKARA - Turkish troops and their Syrian rebel allies entered northeast Syria on Wednesday night, the defense ministry said, starting a land offensive against Kurdish militia fighters.



Earlier on Wednesday Turkish warplanes and artillery pounded Kurdish YPG targets with air strikes and artillery barrages in a cross-border military operation just days after U.S. troops pulled back from the area.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });