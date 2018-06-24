June 24 2018
|
Tammuz, 11, 5778
|
Turks begin voting in presidential and parliamentary elections

By REUTERS
June 24, 2018 08:06
ISTANBUL - Turks began voting on Sunday in presidential and parliamentary elections that pose the biggest challenge to Tayyip Erdogan and his Islamist-rooted AK Party since they swept to power more than a decade and a half ago.

The elections will also usher in a powerful new executive presidency long sought by Erdogan and backed by a small majority of Turks in a 2017 referendum. Critics say it will further erode democracy in the NATO member state and entrench one-man rule.


