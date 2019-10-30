Twitter to ban political ads from Nov. 22

Twitter Inc will ban political advertising on its platform from Nov. 22, Jack Dorsey, chief executive officer said on Wednesday.



"We've made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally. We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought," Dorsey tweeted.

We've made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally. We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought. Why? A few reasons…

