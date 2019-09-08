Two 14-year-olds arrested for throwing stones in the Old City

Two 14-year-old boys from East Jerusalem have been arrested by on suspicion of throwing rocks in the Old City.



According to a police’s statement, the two were involved in an incident that took place in the Davidson Center on Friday and fled the scene. The investigation is still ongoing; the suspects were released under restrictive conditions because of their age.



