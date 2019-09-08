Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Two 14-year-olds arrested for throwing stones in the Old City

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 8, 2019 10:33
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Two 14-year-old boys from East Jerusalem have been arrested by on suspicion of throwing rocks in the Old City.

According to a police’s statement, the two were involved in an incident that took place in the Davidson Center on Friday and fled the scene. The investigation is still ongoing; the suspects were released under restrictive conditions because of their age.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 8, 2019
France says Iran actions negative, but dialog still open

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings