Two east Jerusalem residents arrested on suspicion of assault

By MAARIV ONLINE
August 11, 2019 10:28
Police arrested two east Jerusalem residents on suspicion of causing damage to a vehicle and assaulting the driver on Sultan Suleiman Street, Jerusalem.

A police officer who passed through the scene and heard the disturbance fired in the air as he approached the scene, causing the suspects to flee.Shortly afterwards, police forces who were called to the scene located the two suspects and arrested them.



