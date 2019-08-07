Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Two Iran Revolutionary Guards killed in clash with militants

By REUTERS
August 7, 2019 11:21
Two members of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards have been killed in clashes with militants in a northwestern region near the border with Turkey, Iranian state television reported on Wednesday.

"The governor of Maku said two Guards were martyred in a clash with terrorists while defending the fatherland," the television reported.It gave no further details. There are frequent clashes in western Iran between the Islamic Republic's security forces and Iranian Kurdish militant groups mostly based in neighboring Iraq, including the Party of Free Life of Kurdistan (PJAK), accused by Tehran of links to Kurdish PKK insurgents in Turkey.


