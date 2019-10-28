Two Iraqis killed, 112 wounded in Baghdad protests

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
At least two people were killed on Monday when Iraqi security forces launched tear gas canisters into their heads in Baghdad as renewed anti-government protests entered their fourth day, security and medical sources told Reuters.
At least 112 people were wounded, the sources said.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});