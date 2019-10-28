Two Iraqis killed, 112 wounded in Baghdad protests

At least two people were killed on Monday when Iraqi security forces launched tear gas canisters into their heads in Baghdad as renewed anti-government protests entered their fourth day, security and medical sources told Reuters.



At least 112 people were wounded, the sources said.

