Two Iraqis killed, 112 wounded in Baghdad protests

By REUTERS
October 28, 2019 19:19
At least two people were killed on Monday when Iraqi security forces launched tear gas canisters into their heads in Baghdad as renewed anti-government protests entered their fourth day, security and medical sources told Reuters.

At least 112 people were wounded, the sources said.


