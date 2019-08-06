Two Palestinians arrested under suspicion of rape involving a 7-year-old

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Two Palestinian men were arrested on Tuesday as part of the ongoing investigation of the rape of a 7-year-old girl in the West Bank, Kan 11 reported.
The crime led to the arrest of Mahmoud Katusa, a Palestinian who was employed as a janitor in the same school as the victim, in June.
The indictment against Katusa was completely retracted.
This is a developing story.
