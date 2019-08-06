Two Palestinians arrested under suspicion of rape involving a 7-year-old

Two Palestinian men were arrested on Tuesday as part of the ongoing investigation of the rape of a 7-year-old girl in the West Bank, Kan 11 reported.



The crime led to the arrest of Mahmoud Katusa, a Palestinian who was employed as a janitor in the same school as the victim, in June.



The indictment against Katusa was completely retracted.



This is a developing story.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });