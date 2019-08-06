Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Two Palestinians arrested under suspicion of rape involving a 7-year-old

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 6, 2019 20:46
Two Palestinian men were arrested on Tuesday as part of the ongoing investigation of the rape of a 7-year-old girl in the West Bank, Kan 11 reported. 
 
The crime led to the arrest of Mahmoud Katusa, a Palestinian who was employed as a janitor in the same school as the victim, in June. 
 
The indictment against Katusa was completely retracted. 

This is a developing story.      


