Two Palestinians hiding in the trunk of a vehicle were arrested

Border Police and military police forces operating near Hizma crossing this morning found two Palestinians hiding in a trunk of a vehicle on their way to Israel. The two, residents of a small village in their 20s, were arrested for questioning.



The driver of the car, a resident of the Shu'fat refugee camp in his 20s, was suspected of attempting to move the two in violation of the law and was arrested and brought to the Border Police for investigation, but was eventually released under restrictive conditions.

