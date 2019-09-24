Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Two Palestinians hiding in the trunk of a vehicle were arrested

By MAARIV ONLINE
September 24, 2019 19:52
Border Police and military police forces operating near Hizma crossing this morning found two Palestinians hiding in a trunk of a vehicle on their way to Israel. The two, residents of a small village in their 20s, were arrested for questioning.

The driver of the car, a resident of the Shu'fat refugee camp in his 20s, was suspected of attempting to move the two in violation of the law and was arrested and brought to the Border Police for investigation, but was eventually released under restrictive conditions.


