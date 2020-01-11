The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Two US service members killed in Afghanistan - NATO

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 11, 2020 16:52
KANDAHAR - Two U.S. service members were killed and two others wounded when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in Afghanistan's southern province of Kandahar, the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission said in a statement on Saturday.

The service members were conducting operations when their armoured vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in an attack which was claimed by the Taliban.

Despite a winter lull in fighting due to heavy snowfall in the mountains, where the Islamist Taliban typically rest and regroup ahead of their annual spring offensive, roadside bombs continue to hit Afghan forces and their foreign allies.

A senior Afghan military official in Kandahar said the incident took place in the district of Dand.
