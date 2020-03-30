Two arrested after illegal gathering at Jerusalem synagogue
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
MARCH 30, 2020 09:38
Two people were arrested on Monday after a gathering at a small synagogue in the Meah Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem was dispersed by Israel Police. Over 20 fines amounting to NIS 5,000 each were also issued, according to Maariv.
