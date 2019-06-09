Two children left in critical condition, in separate drowning incidents

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Two rescue teams were dispatched to a house in Rosh Pina in the Upper Galilee, where a 4-year-old boy drowned in a private pool, while additional teams were sent to the Jerusalem beach in Tel Aviv, where a 6-year-old boy drowned. Both children were evacuated to Ziv hospitals in Safed and Ichilov in Tel Aviv, respectively, in critical condition.
Emergency medical medic Yohai Krief, who responded to the incident in the north, said: "When we got to the place, the boy was in the house, wet and unconscious, they told us that he was under the water in the pool and when they got to him he didn't have a pulse and wasn't breathing. "We continued resuscitation and when the heart rate stabilized, we evacuated him, while continuing medical treatment, to the hospital. "
"When I arrived at the scene, I saw the child lying on the waterfront, when rescuers and civilians gave him initial treatment," said Yosef Nahon, an emergency medic on the scene in Tel Aviv. "The boy was in acute respiratory distress. In the course of the treatment, his condition worsened and we performed resuscitation, and to my delight a few moments later the heartbeat returned and he was evacuated to the intensive care unit of Dana Children's Hospital.
