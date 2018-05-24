May 24 2018
|
Sivan, 10, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Two die, 18 injured in train accident in Italy

By REUTERS
May 24, 2018 09:59
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MILAN - Two people died and 18 were injured when a regional train crashed into a lorry in the northern Italian region of Piedmont, emergency services said on Thursday.

The five-carriage train smashed into the lorry late Wednesday after the heavy goods vehicle broke through a level crossing and got stuck on the tracks between the towns of Rodallo and Caluso, Italy's state train company said.

The drivers of both the train and the lorry were killed.

The local train connects the regional capital of Turin with the northern city of Ivrea.

It was the latest in a series of deadly accidents on Italy's rail network.

In January three people were killed when a train derailed along a busy commuter route near Milan. In 2016, 23 people died when two trains collided in the southern region of Puglia.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 24, 2018
Former defense minister: New settlements contrary to security interests

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut