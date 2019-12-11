Two injured in fire near Hadar Mall in Jerusalem

Two people have been injured in a fire near the Hadar Mall On General Pierre Koenig Street in Jerusalem.According to media reports, one of the victims is seriously injured and the other is moderately injured. First responder Yisraela Gabbai who was at the scene said, "Together with other United Hatzalah volunteers I treated two people who were evacuated from the building by the Fire Department. They were suffering from respiratory distress due to smoke inhalation. After receiving initial treatment at the scene they were transported to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital."This is a developing story.