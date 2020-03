A 50-year-old man was found with stabbing wounds in the city of Lod and a man in his 60’s was found unconscious and with stabbing wounds in Natanya near the central bus station on Friday night, Maariv and Walla reported.

The man was found by policemen who called for medics who pronounced the man dead on the scene.



A 23-year-old man was shot earlier on Friday night in Kafr Yasif and taken to hospital in Neharia, he is in stable condition.

Police is investigating all three cases.