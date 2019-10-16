Two minors arrested for throwing stones at Jerusalem light rail

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Police units in Jerusalem arrested two minors aged fourteen for throwing stones at the light rail and causing damage on Thursday morning, a police spokesman said.
The suspects are currently being questioned.This is a developing story.
