Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Two suspects arrested near Gaza border fence overnight

By MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 29, 2019 07:26
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

IDF troops arrested two suspects near the southern Gaza border fence overnight.

According to Arab media reports, the suspects were apprehended east of Rafa and were found to be carrying flares.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 29, 2019
Australian who raped and murdered Arab-Israeli student sentenced to 36 yrs

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings