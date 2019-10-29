Two suspects arrested near Gaza border fence overnight
By MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 29, 2019 07:26
IDF troops arrested two suspects near the southern Gaza border fence overnight.
According to Arab media reports, the suspects were apprehended east of Rafa and were found to be carrying flares.
