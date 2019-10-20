Two suspects from East Jerusalem indicted for fatal car crash over Rosh Hashanah

A 32-year-old and a 27-year-old from East Jerusalem have been indicted for a fatal car crashed that killed a 50-year-old man and seriously injured his wife over Rosh Hashanah, a police’s spokesperson said on Sunday.



The accident involved several cars around the Rosemary/Begin Junction in Jerusalem on October 1.According to police, one of the suspects was driving his Chevrolet at 225 kph and he lost control of the vehicle. The Chevrolet was supposed to be off the streets since 2017.



